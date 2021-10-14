ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’re moving from a relatively stable situation to one that appears to be laced with perplexity. Be patient. You’ll eventually get answers to help clear up the confusion around you.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A vexing situation tempts you to rush to set it all straight. But it’s best to let things sort themselves out so that you can get a better picture of the challenge you’re facing.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Financial matters could create some confusion, especially with a torrent of advice pouring in from several sources. Resist acting on emotion and wait for the facts to emerge.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): That goal you’ve set is still in sight and is still in reach. Stay with the course that you’re on. Making too many shifts in direction now could create another set of problems.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It might be time to confront a trouble-making associate and demand some answers. But be prepared for some surprises that could lead you to make a change in some long-standing plans.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Congratulations. You’re making great progress in sorting out all that confusion that kept you from making those important decisions. You’re on your way now.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A difficult experience begins to ease. That’s the good news. The not-so-good news is a possible complication that could prolong the problem awhile longer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Your self-confidence gets a much-needed big boost as you start to unsnarl that knotty financial problem. Expect some help from a surprising source.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Congratulations. Any lingering negative aftereffects from that not-so-pleasant workplace situation are all but gone. It’s time now to focus on the positive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your self-confidence grows stronger as you continue to take more control of your life. Arrange for some well-earned fun and relaxation with someone special.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): As usual, you’ve been concerned more about the needs of others than your own. You need to take time for yourself so that you can replenish all that spent energy.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Stronger planetary influences indicate a growing presence of people eager to help you navigate through the rough seas that might mark your career course.

BORN THIS WEEK: You can balance emotion and logic, which gives you the ability to make choices that are more likely than not to prove successful.

