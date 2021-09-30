Things I Like – October 1, 2021

Celebrating a win with my son

Restaurants that only serve breakfast

Not getting a pile of ones from a cashier

Bluewater Advertorial  

Being stumped by a diverse menu

A fishing trip with a lot of catching

Leaving the office after deadline

Teens who talk to parents

Wrap-around front porches

Learning a new appliance

When my memory serves me right

Cold fruit and peanut butter

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.