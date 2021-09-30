Until its meeting last week, the Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City didn’t know much about the TOPSoccer program. Every spring and fall River Soccer Club holds a weekly TOPSoccer program allowing players with disabilities to participate in a modified soccer activity with their peers. The players are assisted by volunteers from local high schools who typically donate their time to help the players. The volunteers provide a valuable resource by becoming buddies with the participants who need help and direction throughout the one-hour sessions. Above, Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City President Steve Cohen, a soccer and lacrosse official, is pictured with TOPSoccer program director Pete Bussa The local program is the only club of its kind on the lower Eastern Shore.