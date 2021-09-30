ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Cosmic changes create a potential for disruptions in your travel plans. In the meantime, you might want to consider shifting your focus to another area of your life that needs attention.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s a good time for beauty-loving Bovines to enjoy something special for the senses. It will restore your spirit and return you to the workaday-world ready for the next challenge.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): With your planetary ruler, Mercury, going retrograde, you might want to slow down the pace in pursuing some of your projects. Rushing things could be counterproductive.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Tensions begin to ease in those once-testy relationships. This helps create a more positive aspect all around. Expect to hear news that could lead you to rethink a recent decision.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The pace of activity that had slowed last week now begins to pick up. This is good news for Leos and Leonas who have career-building plans that need to be put into operation.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Venus offers encouragement to romance-seeking Virgos who are ready to get up, get out and meet more people, one of whom could be that long-sought soul mate.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): An ongoing problem with a co-worker might need to be sent to arbitration. Get all your facts together so that you have a solid base from which to make your argument.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You are usually decisive about most matters. But you might want to defer your decision-making this week until you get more facts. Someone is holding out on you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): That quiet period is ending, and a new burst of activity creates some problems at the workplace. But things are soon resolved, and everything goes back to normal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Relationships could be either helpful or hurtful as you pursue your career goals. You might have to make some difficult choices depending on what your priorities are.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might still have some doubts about a career move that could involve a lot of travel. If so, continue to check things out until you feel secure about making a decision.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Love rules, as Venus continues to exercise her cosmic influence on both single and attached Pisces. New developments might cause you to change your travel plans.

BORN THIS WEEK: You often think of others before you consider your own needs. You enjoy helping people and would make a fine teacher or caregiver.

(c) 2021 King Features Syndicate, Inc.