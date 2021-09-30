Participants in last week’s fundraising tournament are pictured. Submitted Photo

BERLIN — The Ocean Pines Platform Tennis Association raised more than $6,000 for charity during a Sept. 25 tournament honoring Jim Freeman.

Freeman was an active Platform Tennis member and former club president who passed away on March 15.

Funds raised during the tournament will go to Semper Fi and America’s Fund, a nonprofit that serves veterans from all branches of the military, in honor of Freeman’s service in the U.S. Marines.

Tournament co-chairs Michael Petito and Karen Kaplan said the event featured mostly Ocean Pines players.

However, in the final match, out-of-towners Ginger Patron and Theresa Christofferson played against Platform Tennis members June Freeman and Tracy Jones.

“The large crowd was mesmerized by their long rallies and was dazzled by finesse shots from both teams,” Petito said. “Ginger and Theresa emerged victorious, and June and Tracy, who played valiantly, were runners-up.”

Petito thanked event sponsors Pohanka, Pittsville Motors, Chick-Fil-A, Sen. Mary Beth Carozza, SBL Signs, Food Lion, The Big Liquor, Walmart, and A Bagel And… He said the tournament also received support from the Ocean Pines Marketing and Public Relations Department, Racquet Sports Manager and Tennis Pro Terry Underkoffler and Recreation and Parks Director Debbie Donahue.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of our members, as well as that of local sponsors,” he said. “It was an outstanding event for a wonderful cause.”

Kaplan added, “Our members went above and beyond with their generous monetary donations and contributions towards the tournament and the after- celebration. We could not have done it without their support, both on and off the courts. They are an amazing group of people.”