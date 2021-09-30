POCOMOKE — Worcester County-based Hardwire LLC this week was awarded its first delivery order for the U.S. Army’s next generation Modular Scalable Vest (MSV) program.

Hardwire, based in Pocomoke, develops and manufactures protective gear for the military, law enforcement and even the private sector. The Army’s MSV program will replace heavy body armor systems with new lightweight armor and carriers developed and produced by Hardwire.

The Army’s top priority for the MSV program is to lighten the load for its troops in soft, tailorable vests.

Hardwire’s patented armor was the lightest evaluated for the program and one of the first chosen for production. The contract announced this week is scheduled to run for the next nine years.

Hardwire’s soft body armor is the lightest-weight soft armor system in the Department of Defense arsenal. The local company is the sole source manufacturer of soft armor for the U.S. Special Operations Command, the U.S. Marine Corps and is now a supplier to the U.S. Army via Bethel Industries, the prime contract awardee and Hardwire’s partner in the MSV program.

Hardwire CEO George Tunis said this week his company is prepared to live up to the major Army contract.

“Our job now is to deliver perfect quality exactly on time,” he said. “Hardwire’s highly automated armor lines bring a level of quality and consistency that had not previously been possible. Our factory looks more like a Tesla factory and nothing like the armor factories of the past. Hardwire and Bethel have made a step change in modernizing body armor production.”

Variants of the Hardwire military-grade armor systems are also available to civilian law enforcement. Hardwire armor is already worn by tens of thousan ds of officers nationwide and has brought several officers home in the last year alone.

“Our vision was to blend superior military technology with the needs of the civilian sector to ensure we had the most tested, durable and trusted armor in the world,” said Tunis. “That vision is now a reality.”

U.S. Congressman Andy Harris, who represents the Eastern Shore, praised Hardwire for its innovation and the economic impact for the Lower Shore.

“This is great news for our troops, for the Lower Shore and for Hardwire,” he said. “I have visited the manufacturing facility and it is clear they strive for excellence in producing life-saving products for our men and women in uniform from the military to law enforcement. Their innovation and skilled workforce produce tremendous protection for our warfighters and reliable value to our country.”

State Senator Mary Beth Carozzo was touring Hardwire when the company received the news about the Army contract.

“Hardwire consistently produces top-quality, lightest-in-the-world protective armor for our military, law enforcement and school systems and we are fortunate that Hardwire is based right here in Pocomoke, providing high-tech and high-paying jobs,” she said. “It was exciting to be on hand the same day that Hardwire received official word about this major Army award. George and Emily Tunis lead a strong and talented team, excelling in providing the best quality protective armor for our military and law enforcement.”