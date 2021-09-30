Enough With Plastic

Editor:

In the 1960’s the idea was to save the rain forest, so we switched from wood to plastic (vinyl siding and laminated flooring).

Today our food comes wrapped in it, our cars are built with it and we wear clothes made of it. After all, plastic is made to last and it does.

Every step of its lifecycle, plastic creates greenhouse gas emissions. The world now produces 380 million tons of plastic every year.

Public hearings are scheduled on installing up to 173 wind turbines off shore of Ocean City. These turbines have plastic components: the plastic coating around the copper wires and the turbine blades are made of polymer composite materials.

Life cycle of wind turbines are 20 to 25 years. The US currently has three landfills that accept these 14- to 19-ton wind turbine blades — Lake Mills, Iowa; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Casper, Wyoming. Is Ocean City landfill next?

At what point do we say enough is enough when it comes to the use of plastic.

Margaret Pillas

Ocean City

Disappointing Decision

Editor:

I am deeply saddened and dismayed to hear that Berlin Mayor Zack Tyndall has terminated Judy Ashton’s services of maintaining Main Street’s Memorial Garden. Surely there’s another less important area that the $3,200 funding could be cut from in the town’s budget.

Furthermore, if successful in getting the beautification grants, use that money to pay her. After all, someone has to take care of the area and no one is more qualified than Ms. Ashton.

Sallye Eschenburg

Berlin

Partner Network A Vital Resource For Entrepreneurs

Editor:

The US Small Business Administration (SBA) utilizes a resource partner network to deliver free one-on-one mentoring to small businesses across the country. SCORE is one of the SBA’s key resource partners offering personal assistance on a variety of business topics including: business planning, human resources, recordkeeping, financing, marketing and more. SCORE is an all-volunteer organization comprised of both retired and career-active individuals who give back to their communities by sharing their knowledge and expertise with local entrepreneurs. There are four regional chapters in Maryland offering a combination of in-person, virtual and phone counseling. All counseling services are free and training sessions are either free or low-cost.

Running a small business can be challenging in the best of times, but the pandemic has brought unique challenges that many small businesses hadn’t planned for, making it more complicated. It’s more important now than ever before for small business owners to take advantage of all the opportunities and resources available to them. “Maryland is fortunate to have a talented and dedicated team of SCORE mentors serving all counties in the state,” said Steve Umberger, District Director of the SBA Baltimore District Office, “small business owners can benefit from the wealth of knowledge SCORE mentors possess and willingly share.”

Effective Oct. 1, SCORE’s Mid-Shore Chapter serving Talbot, Caroline, Dorchester, Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties merged with the Southern Maryland Chapter that serves Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s counties. By joining forces, the newly expanded Southern Maryland Chapter, based in Annapolis, Md., offers Eastern Shore entrepreneurs increased access to mentors and a broader range of experience to address the ever-increasing demands placed on both start-up and expanding small businesses and those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about starting or operating a small business and to find a mentor near you, visit sba.gov or score.org. To learn about COVID-19 relief options for small business, including the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL), visit sba.gov/disaster.

Steve Umberger

(The writer is the district director of the SBA Baltimore District Office.)