OC Surf Club Donate Food & Beverages To OCPD

by
OC Surf Club Donate Food & Beverages To OCPD

The Ocean City Surf Club donated food and beverages to the Ocean City Police Department and supporting law enforcement agencies to express appreciation for their service to the community. Above, Surf Club President Tommy Vach and club Environmental Chairperson Effie Cox are pictured with representatives of the Ocean City Police Department.