The Ocean City-Berlin Rotary Club recently installed officers for the 2021-2022 Rotary year. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Larry Michnick, secretary; Margaret Mudron, treasurer; Frank Baker, sergeant at arms; and Brian Shockley, president. The club meets every other week at the Residence Inn in the Marriott Hotel in Ocean City.  For more information or meeting dates, email the club at ocberlinrotaty@gmail.com