Atlantic Hotel

410-641-3589

2 North Main St., Berlin

Mondays: Earl Beardsley

Buxy’s Salty Dog/

Dry Dock 28

410-289-0973

28th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 1: TBA

Captain’s Table

410-289-7192

15th St. & Baltimore Ave.

In The Courtyard Marriott

Fridays: Phil Perdue

Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill

Castle In The Sand Hotel

37th & 38th St.

410-289-6846

Friday, Oct. 1: Darin Engh,

Monkee Paw

Saturday, Oct. 2:

Union Road, Rick & Regina

Sunday, Oct. 3: Shortcut Sunny,

The Dunehounds

Wednesday, Oct. 6: The Dunehounds

Thursday, Oct. 7:

Kevin Poole & Joe Mama

Coins Pub

410-289-3100

28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.

Saturday, Oct. 2: Shortcut Sunny

Sundays & Wednesdays: DJ Wax

Crabcake Factory Bayside

302-988-5000

37314 Lighthouse Rd.,

Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE

Friday, Oct. 1: Rick & Regina

Wednesday, Oct. 6: Full Cirlce Duo

Crawl Street Tavern

443-373-2756

Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.

Friday, Oct. 1: Three On The Tree

Saturday, Oct. 2: Rogue Citizens

Cork bar

Saturday, Oct. 2: Lennon La Ricci

Fager’s Island

410-524-5500

60th St. In The Bay

Friday, Oct. 1: Firekite, DJ RobCee

Saturday, Oct. 2: No Go Romeo,

DJ Hook, Crash The Room

Monday, Oct. 4:

OC All Star Band Jam, DJ Rob Cee

Greene Turtle North

410-723-2120

116th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 1: DJ BK

Harborside

410-213-1846

South Harbor Rd., West O.C.

Friday, Oct. 1: DJ Billy T

Saturday, Oct. 2:

Side Project , DJ Jeremy

Sunday, Oct. 3:

Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T

Thursday, Oct. 7: DJ Billy T

Ocean Club

410-524-3535

10100 Coastal Hwy.

In The Clarion Hotel

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 1 & 2:

First Class

Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill

Friday, Oct. 1: First Class

Saturday, Oct. 2: On The Edge

Ocean Pines Yacht Club

410-641-7501

1 Mumford’s Landing Rd.,

Ocean Pines

Saturday, Oct. 2: Eclipse

(The Ultimate Journey Tribute)

Pickles Pub

410-289-4891

8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.

Friday, Oct. 1:

Beats By Styler

Saturday, Oct. 2:

The Dunehounds

Sunday, Oct. 3:

Beats By Styler

Mondays:

Beats By Styler

Tuesdays:

Beats By Wax

Wednesdays:

Beats By Styler

Thursdays:

Beats By Wax

Purple Moose

410-289-6953

Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.

On The Boardwalk

Saturday, Oct. 2:

DJ Adam Dutch

Friday & Saturday, Oct. 1 & 2:

Social

Thursday, Oct. 7:

DJ Adam Dutch

Seacrets

410-524-4900

49th St. & Coastal Hwy.

Friday, Oct. 1:

John McNutt Band, Cherry Crush,

DJ Tuff, Steal The Sky

Saturday, Oct. 2:

Full Circle, DJ Cruz,

The Way Outs,

High Five Swan Dive

Thursday, Oct. 7: Full Circle Duo