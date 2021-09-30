Atlantic Hotel
410-641-3589
2 North Main St., Berlin
Mondays: Earl Beardsley
Buxy’s Salty Dog/
Dry Dock 28
410-289-0973
28th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 1: TBA
Captain’s Table
410-289-7192
15th St. & Baltimore Ave.
In The Courtyard Marriott
Fridays: Phil Perdue
Coconuts Beach Bar & Grill
Castle In The Sand Hotel
37th & 38th St.
410-289-6846
Friday, Oct. 1: Darin Engh,
Monkee Paw
Saturday, Oct. 2:
Union Road, Rick & Regina
Sunday, Oct. 3: Shortcut Sunny,
The Dunehounds
Wednesday, Oct. 6: The Dunehounds
Thursday, Oct. 7:
Kevin Poole & Joe Mama
Coins Pub
410-289-3100
28th St. Plaza On Coastal Hwy.
Saturday, Oct. 2: Shortcut Sunny
Sundays & Wednesdays: DJ Wax
Crabcake Factory Bayside
302-988-5000
37314 Lighthouse Rd.,
Rte. 54 Selbyville, DE
Friday, Oct. 1: Rick & Regina
Wednesday, Oct. 6: Full Cirlce Duo
Crawl Street Tavern
443-373-2756
Wicomico St. Downtown O.C.
Friday, Oct. 1: Three On The Tree
Saturday, Oct. 2: Rogue Citizens
Cork bar
Saturday, Oct. 2: Lennon La Ricci
Fager’s Island
410-524-5500
60th St. In The Bay
Friday, Oct. 1: Firekite, DJ RobCee
Saturday, Oct. 2: No Go Romeo,
DJ Hook, Crash The Room
Monday, Oct. 4:
OC All Star Band Jam, DJ Rob Cee
Greene Turtle North
410-723-2120
116th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 1: DJ BK
Harborside
410-213-1846
South Harbor Rd., West O.C.
Friday, Oct. 1: DJ Billy T
Saturday, Oct. 2:
Side Project , DJ Jeremy
Sunday, Oct. 3:
Opposite Directions, DJ Billy T
Thursday, Oct. 7: DJ Billy T
Ocean Club
410-524-3535
10100 Coastal Hwy.
In The Clarion Hotel
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 1 & 2:
First Class
Lenny’s Beach Bar & Grill
Friday, Oct. 1: First Class
Saturday, Oct. 2: On The Edge
Ocean Pines Yacht Club
410-641-7501
1 Mumford’s Landing Rd.,
Ocean Pines
Saturday, Oct. 2: Eclipse
(The Ultimate Journey Tribute)
Pickles Pub
410-289-4891
8th St. & Philadelphia Ave.
Friday, Oct. 1:
Beats By Styler
Saturday, Oct. 2:
The Dunehounds
Sunday, Oct. 3:
Beats By Styler
Mondays:
Beats By Styler
Tuesdays:
Beats By Wax
Wednesdays:
Beats By Styler
Thursdays:
Beats By Wax
Purple Moose
410-289-6953
Between Caroline & Talbot Sts.
On The Boardwalk
Saturday, Oct. 2:
DJ Adam Dutch
Friday & Saturday, Oct. 1 & 2:
Social
Thursday, Oct. 7:
DJ Adam Dutch
Seacrets
410-524-4900
49th St. & Coastal Hwy.
Friday, Oct. 1:
John McNutt Band, Cherry Crush,
DJ Tuff, Steal The Sky
Saturday, Oct. 2:
Full Circle, DJ Cruz,
The Way Outs,
High Five Swan Dive
Thursday, Oct. 7: Full Circle Duo