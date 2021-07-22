SNOW HILL – Agritourism legislation is moving forward this week after the majority of the Worcester County Commissioners agreed to put their name on the bill. The agritourism bill discussed among county officials for the last several months is now moving toward a public hearing as five of the commissioners put their name on it.…
SNOW HILL – Local bars and restaurants will not be able to continue offering carryout alcoholic drinks following a decision by the Worcester County Board of License Commissioners. The board voted unanimously Wednesday not to give establishments the ability to offer drinks to go. Though representatives of three local restaurants advocated for continuing the practice,…
OCEAN CITY -- A Pennsylvania man perished after becoming distressed in strong ocean currents at 19th Street last Friday. Around 8:40 p.m. last Friday, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) responded to the beach at 19th Street to assist the Ocean City Fire Department. Ocean City Communications reported four swimmers in the ocean were in…
SNOW HILL – The public is expected to have a chance to weigh in on a plan to establish a sports complex in northern Worcester County. Several of the Worcester County Commissioners made it clear this week they wanted to hear from the public before the county purchased land it’s considering for a sports complex.…
