Chamber Staff Additions

OCEAN CITY — The Greater Ocean City Chamber of Commerce has added two new faces to its staff.

The new events manager is Heather LaFollette, who brings years of marketing and advertising experience and will coordinate and manage all chamber activities and assist members with their presence on the chamber’s website. She will also be interacting with visitors, locals and members in the visitor center. She moved to the area about three years ago from St. Mary’s County.

Laura Blair was brought on board as administrative and customer support. She will assist visitors, locals and members in the visitor center and provide support to membership services and publications. A native of Massachusetts, she studied public communications in Washington, DC, then worked as a community relations director and a membership director. She moved to Ocean City from Montgomery County in 2018.

Golf Course Honored

OCEAN CITY – The municipally-owned Eagle’s Landing Golf Course which has just been named to GOLF.com’s “25 Underrated Municipal Golf Courses,” according to a poll of the magazine’s readers. Owned and operated by the Town of Ocean City for more than 30 years, Eagle’s Landing is the only Maryland golf course to make the list.

“We are thrilled to be included on GOLF.com’s list and for Eagle’s Landing to be recognized for the unique experience it offers golfers,” said Bob Croll, Head Golf Professional at Eagle’s Landing Golf Course. “Eagle’s Landing is truly a crown jewel of Ocean City and showcases the beauty of the Eastern Shore environment, while also offering a challenging, championship course.”

Designed by renowned golf course architect Dr. Michael Hurdzan, Eagle’s Landing was recognized on GOLF.com’s list for its lush greens, an abundance of wildlife, and spectacular views of the Sinepuxent Bay and Assateague Island National Seashore. The 18-hole championship golf course features a variety of water holes, large white-sand bunkers, elevated tees, rolling fairways and contoured greens. Eagle’s Landing is committed to protecting and preserving its natural resources and habitat and is the first fully certified Audubon Sanctuary in Maryland.

Bank CEO Recognized

BERLIN — Shore United Bank congratulates President & CEO Scott Beatty, Jr. on being named by The Daily Record’s Power 30 for the year 2020. Introduced on June 30,2021, this list showcases the

top 30 leaders in Maryland’s banking and financial services.

The COVID-19 pandemic presented the banking industry with the incredible challenge to do its part in safeguarding the nation’s economy. This includes businesses in need of financing to stay open and make payroll, as well as individual customers in need of assistance.

“Our execution of the federal Payroll Protection Program was our biggest success,” Beatty said. “Our staff literally worked every weekend, all day, and all night to make sure our customers got the support they so desperately needed. Through the two rounds of the program Shore United Bank processed 2,454 loans totaling $196 million. We know this saved many businesses from failure.”

Shore United Bank has recently announced it has entered a definitive agreement with Anne Arundel County’s Severn Bank, a merger demonstrating the bank’s growing potential.

Beatty is a local, Eastern Shore native, graduate of Salisbury University’s Perdue School of Business, and has been a senior executive at Shore United Bank since 2005, CEO since 2013.

“I am both honored and humbled by the recognition as one of the top 30 leaders in Maryland’s banking and financial services in 2020 by The Daily Record, but

the credit truly should go to the amazing staff I work with every day at Shore United Bank,” said Beatty.

Surgeon Welcomed Back

SALISBURY — TidalHealth announced cardiothoracic surgeon Kurt E. Wehberg, MD, has rejoined the health system.

Wehberg is part of the new TidalHealth Cardiovascular Surgery practice at the TidalHealth Millsboro Campus at 30265 Commerce Drive, Suite103 in Millsboro, Del., just off Route 113 near Lowe’s. The new practice opened July 12.

Wehberg, who is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery, received his medical degree from Eastern Virginia Medical School. He completed both a residency and fellowship at the University of Maryland Medial System.

He first joined TidalHealth in 2001 and was an integral part of the growth and success of the organization’s award-winning cardiothoracic surgery service. Along with traditional open-heart surgical services, Wehberg pioneered minimally invasive robotic heart and lung procedures as well as other cardiac breakthroughs like transmyocardial revascularization (TMR) to improve blood flow to the heart. Wehberg was one of the first surgeons in the world to perform TMR both traditionally and robotically.

Wehberg will be among a team that will expanding TidalHealth’s unequaled nearly 50-year history of cardiovascular and thoracic procedures in Sussex County. He’ll be offering thoracic screening and robotic-assisted surgeries at TidalHealth Nanticoke in Seaford, seeing patients there and in Millsboro.

Top Design Firm Announced

SALISBURY — Engineering News Record (ENR) recognized Becker Morgan Group as a 2021 Mid-Atlantic Top Design Firm for the eighth year in a row, ranking the firm #68. This ranking represents an 18-point climb up the list from the prior year. Projects contributing to Becker Morgan Group’s success in 2021 include Capital School District’s Interconnected Middle Schools, TidalHealth Surgery Center, Chestertown YMCA, and the Ocean City Convention Center Expansion.

“We are proud of our talented staff and thankful for our devoted clients who have made this achievement possible,” said Founder and President W. Ronald Morgan, AIA.

ENR is the news leader for the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry. The annual Top Design Firms list ranks the largest U.S. design firms based on design-specific revenue in each region; the Mid-Atlantic encompasses Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia, and DC.

Pa. License Obtained

SALISBURY — Tonney Insley, Senior Advisor with SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate obtains Pennsylvania Real Estate license.

Insley has consistently grown his market share on the Eastern Shore representing buyers and sellers as well and landlords and tenants. In the last few years, he has participated in 14 sales transactions in downtown Salisbury alone and finished with the Achiever’s status at SVN International Corp (over $300,000 in gross commission income).

Insley has family ties to Pennsylvania and graduated from Gettysburg College, so obtaining his real estate license had always been a goal. SVN Miller Commercial recently secured their PA brokerage license, clearing the way for Insley’s advisory services to expand, extending his service reach to better serve his clients.

“I am always looking for ways to better serve my clients and having a greater geographical reach is just a no-brainer,” said Insley.

Insley has already secured the listing of a 78,464-square-foot retail center situated on 12 acres in Chambersburg, Pa. located in Franklin County. The shopping center is anchored by a regional bank headquarters and is currently 97% leased with national and regional credit tenants.