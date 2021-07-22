The Berlin Little League Junior League Softball All-Stars last weekend captured the state championship in their division, beating Montgomery County, 11-1, in the title game. Photo by Ed Chambers

BERLIN- Berlin Little League’s Junior League Softball All-Stars last weekend captured the state championship after a week-long tournament in western Maryland.

The Berlin Little League Junior League Softball All-Stars plowed through its brackets in impressive fashion, beating District 6 champ South Caroline, District 7 champion St. Mary’s and District 5 champion Havre de Grace to reach the state championship game. In the title game against Montgomery County Little League last Saturday, the Berlin girls left nothing to chance with an 11-1 win.

Many of the girls on this year’s state championship team were part of a team two years ago that won the state championship and advanced to the regional tournament in Connecticut. The tournament spanned seven days, and because host Hancock is over four hours away, some of the families stayed in hotels, while others drove back and forth multiple times.