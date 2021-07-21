BERLIN — Two juveniles have been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder and other counts following a stabbing during a domestic incident in Berlin on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:52 a.m. on Tuesday, the Berlin Police Department received a 911 call regarding a domestic incident that had occurred in the area of the Oceans East Luxury Apartments on Shore Break Lane near the Stephen Decatur High School and Middle School. Berlin EMS was dispatched to the scene as well.

Shortly after arrival, the Berlin Police Department learned a family member at the residence had injured another family member. Multiple reliable sources have reported a teenage girl stabbed her father. Upon arrival, officers observed an adult male suffering from stab wounds and bleeding heavily. Berlin EMS transported to the victim to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, where his condition was listed as serious, but his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation (WCBI) was called in to lead the investigation. The known suspect fled the area prior to law enforcement’s arrival on the scene on Tuesday morning. The Maryland State Police Forensics Science Division also responded to process the scene for evidence.

The teenage suspect remained at large of Tuesday morning. Late Wednesday, WCBI announced two juvenile suspects have been identified and taken into custody regarding the incident. The juvenile suspects have both been charged with attempted first-degree murder and other related counts.

With the suspects still at-large on Tuesday, schools in the area, including Stephen Decatur High School, Stephen Decatur Middle School and the Coastal Learning Center, were all placed under a shelter-in-place status out of an abundance of caution. The schools remained in that status for over an hour, or around 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday.

Worcester County Public Schools officials clarified the shelter-in-place order is different than a lockdown. With a shelter-in-place order, the exterior of the building is locked with no one entering or exiting, but movement within the building continues as normal. During the shelter-in-place order on Tuesday, there were 40 students in summer academy at Stephen Decatur Middle School and 25 at Stephen Decatur High School along with teachers and staff.

The investigation is continuing this week and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact WCBI at 410-632-1111, or the Berlin Police Department at 410-641-1333. Callers may remain anonymous.