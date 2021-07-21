Ocean Death Serves As Latest Reminder To ‘Keep Your Feet In The Sand Until The Lifeguard’s In The Stand’

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man perished after becoming distressed in strong ocean currents at 19th Street last Friday.

Around 8:40 p.m. last Friday, the Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) responded to the beach at 19th Street to assist the Ocean City Fire Department. Ocean City Communications reported four swimmers in the ocean were in distress.

One of the swimmers, a 33-year-old male from Pennsylvania, became distressed in the current. Bystanders in the area entered the water to assist and pulled the victim from the ocean as police and EMS arrived on the scene.

Lifesaving measures were applied on the beach and the victim was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased. The name of the victim has not been released at this time. The incident serves as a grim reminder for residents and visitors to always swim in the ocean only when the Ocean City Beach Patrol is guarding the beach.

Each summer, there are tragic incidents that occur after the beach patrol stops manning the stands at 5:30 p.m. The OCPB’s mantra continues to be “Keep Your Feet in the Sand until the Lifeguard’s in the Stand.”

