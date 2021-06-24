ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You feel ready to face up to a major change, although it might involve some risks. A once-dubious family member comes around and offers support and encouragement.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Move forward with your plans, despite discouraging words from those who underestimate the Bovine’s strong will. Your keen instincts will guide you well.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A misunderstanding is easily cleared up. Then go ahead and enjoy some fun and games this week. A Libra might have ideas that merit serious consideration for the future.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might feel as if you’re in an emotional pressure cooker, but the situation is about to change in your favor. Take time out for some well-earned fun.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A shift in your workplace responsibilities creates resentment among some co-workers. Deal with it before it becomes a threat to your success on the job.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Expect some surprises in what you thought was one of your typically well-planned schedules. Deal with them, and then enjoy some lighthearted entertainment.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Be careful: What appears to be a solid financial opportunity might have some hidden risks attached. A hazy personal matter needs to be cleared up.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): It’s a good time to strengthen ties with family and friends. You might feel unsure about a recent workplace decision, but time will prove you did the right thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Just when you thought your relationship was comfortable and even predictable, your partner or spouse could spring a potentially life-changing surprise on you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your usually generous self is overshadowed by your equally strong suspicious nature. You might be judging things too harshly. Keep an open mind.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Love and romance dominate the week. Married Aquarians enjoy domestic harmony, while singles could soon be welcoming overtures from loving Leos.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): An old health problem recurs, but it is soon dealt with, leaving you eager to get back into the swing of things. A favorable travel period starts this week.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have an independent spirit that resists being told what to do. But you’re also wise enough to appreciate good advice.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.