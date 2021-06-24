The Worcester County Commissioners last week presented a commendation to longtime judicial clerk Charlene Showell as she retired after 36 years working in the District Court for the State of Maryland and the Circuit Court for Worcester County. Showell, who began her career May 24, 1985, was surprised by the commendation. She said she’d enjoyed her time as a judicial clerk and secretary in Worcester County.

“Ms. Showell played an integral role as a judicial assistant and her expertise and experience have been instrumental in the overall management of the Worcester County Circuit Court,” read the commendation presented by Commissioner Josh Nordstrom.

Showell said she was sorry to leave just as the courts got busy again, with jury trials resuming as COVID-19 restrictions waned. “But I’ve got another job,” she said. “I’m getting ready to be a full-time mom mom and I’m looking forward to it.”