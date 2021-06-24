Things I Like – June 25, 2021

OC Air Show’s rehearsal day

Sports takes from Skip Bayless

Exercising with my kids

Farmers market mornings in Berlin

Kids who love to read

A skilled captain docking a boat

Pool days on busy weekends

Restocking the bird feeders

Rain on a work day

No traffic on the Bay Bridge

Early morning ocean dips

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.