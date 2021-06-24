SNOW HILL – Changes approved last week are expected to strengthen Worcester County’s animal control laws.

The Worcester County Commissioners last Tuesday passed two bills meant to enhance the county’s animal control practices. Animal advocate Lenore Bennett told them she wanted to see the animal control changes approved.

“I’m here in full support of this bill,” she said. “A lot of effort went in to devising it.”

Chief Animal Control Officer Glen Grandstaff told the commissioners he recommended they approve the changes presented. They would adjust the stray hold time, clarify existing standards and address issues such as shelter provisions and commercial kennel recordkeeping requirements.

“Much of the proposed legislation changes stem from a situation involving a dog breeder from the Pocomoke area and have been championed by Commissioner Josh Nordstrom,” he said in a memorandum to the commissioners.

Bennett told the commissioners she worked for the Worcester County Humane Society and also operated a dog training business and dog daycare. As an animal advocate, she said she wanted to see the bill passed.

“I’m involved in a couple of cases directly as a result of breeders that have conditions that are not humane,” she said.

She added that animals came to the humane society with various health issues because they weren’t cared for properly.

“The humane society is taking on the expense which is hard on their budget,” she said.

While she supported the proposed bill because it would improve commercial breeding operations, she said even more animal control changes were needed.

“I am fully aware of animals that have froze to death in our county, under our watch, and also died from heat,” she said. “So I look forward to working with animal control and others.”

The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the changes to the animal control regulations. They followed that vote with a unanimous vote on related zoning changes.

“This is really a companion bill to the one you just passed,” said Ed Tudor, the county’s director of development review and permitting. “It incorporates the same definitions that are in the bill you just passed into the zoning code and straightens out some other little inconsistencies we had.”