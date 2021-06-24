Decatur’s Owen Mielnik (left) took third in the pole vault in the state championship meet last week, while Jessica Janney (right) took second in the high jump. Submitted photo

BERLIN- A pair of Stephen Decatur outdoor track athletes medaled in their respective events in the state championship meet last week including a second in the high jump for Jessica Janney and a third in the pole vault for Owen Mielnik.

Janney, Mielnik and other Decatur track athletes qualified for the state championship meet after turning in strong performances in the regional meet. Janney finished second in the high jump, while Mielnik finished third in the pole vault.

Other Decatur state championship qualifiers placed in their respective events. Zimere Handy finished seventh in the 200. Tristan Dutton finished fourth in the 1,600, while Liam Foley was seventh. Foley finished sixth in the 3,200, while Philip Becnel came in seventh.

In the women’s 1,600, Decatur’s Carolina Novelli finished seventh. In the 3,200, Avery Braciszewski finished sixth and Amalia Murphy came in seventh. In the 100-meter hurdles, Summer Brenner was seventh and Alexandria Urbanski was eighth. Brenner also finished sixth in the high jump, while Janney finished fifth in the long jump.