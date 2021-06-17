Worcester Commissioners Proclaim June As Elder Abuse Awareness Month

by
Worcester Commissioners Proclaim June As Elder Abuse Awareness Month

The Worcester County Commissioners presented a proclamation this month to the Department of Social Services Administrative Assistant Tracy Lynch and other staff members recognizing June 2021 as Elder Abuse Awareness Month and June 15 as Elder Abuse Awareness Day in Worcester County. Elder abuse robs victims of their sense of dignity and self-worth. Nearly 2.1 million senior-age U.S. citizens are violated each year when they become victims of physical, emotional, or sexual abuse, neglect, abandonment, financial exploitation or healthcare fraud.