In honor of Flag Day, Boy Scout Troop 225 presented the flags at Ocean City Elks Lodge 2645 in The Flaig-Wagner Banquet Room. Leading Knight Eileen Loftus presided over the ceremony. Executive Director of Boy Scout Troop 225 John Belzner coordinated the event. The Elks prompted President Woodrow Wilson to recognize the order’s observance of Flag Day for its patriotic expression, but it was not until 1949 when President Harry Truman, himself a member of the Elks, made the proclamation that thereafter June 14 would be a day of national observance for the symbol of our country. The Elks Grand Lodge adopted mandatory observance of Flag Day by every lodge and the requirement continues. Submitted Photos