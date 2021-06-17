Commissioners Commend Captain Bunting For 40 Years Of Service

The Worcester County Commissioners presented a retirement commendation and thanked Captain Bruce Bunting for providing 40 years of outstanding service to the Worcester County Jail this month. Pictured with Bunting, front center, are Commissioners Diana Purnell, Bud Church, Ted Elder, Josh Nordstrom, Chip Bertino, Jim Bunting and Joe Mitrecic.