Auxiliary Present $125,000 Donation To Beebe Healthcare

The Beebe Auxiliary gathered outdoors recently to celebrate a difficult year of fundraising for Beebe Healthcare due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The auxiliary, which runs a craft group, a thrift shop beside the go-kart track at Midway, the gift shop at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus, along with many other fundraising efforts, had all normal avenues closed or limited for the entirety of the year. Above, Nancy Tartaglione, treasurer, and Wendell Alfred, president, present Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation, and David A. Tam, president and CEO of Beebe Healthcare, with a donation of $125,000.