Thngs to do

Every Friday: Bingo

Knights of Columbus will host with doors open at 5 p.m. and bingo beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. Held at the Columbus Hall at 9901 Coastal Highway, behind St. Luke’s Church. Light refreshments available. Call 410-524-7994 with any questions.

Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

June 18: Freedom Walk

Juneteenth Snow Hill Freedom Walk at Byrd Park with registration at 8:30 a.m. and walk starting at 9. Walk sponsored by Snow Hill United, Worcester County NAACP and African American Heritage Society of Snow Hill & Surrounding Areas. 443-944-6701.

June 19: Assateague Fishing Derby

Assateague State Park will be holding its annual Youth Fishing Derby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free for all; participants must be children 16 and under. Participants will get the chance to learn fishing techniques and try their hand at surf fishing alongside Assateague State Park employees who will be on hand to instruct participants in proper fishing methods for the surf. Fishing equipment will be provided but is limited so participants should bring their own equipment if possible. Prizes will be awarded.

June 19: Classic Car Festival

Selbyville’s 64th Annual Old Timer’s Day Classic Car & Family Festival will feature classic vehicles across multiple decades as far back as the 1930’s. A family-friendly affair, the event also includes food vendors, children’s activities, and live music from The Glass Onion Band sponsored by Mountaire Farms. Vehicle entry into the car show is $10, and the first 100 registrants receive a commemorative event gift sponsored by Murray Sod. Prizes awarded for each category by decade, as well as cash prizes for People’s Choice and Best of Show. For complete details, schedule of events, and to enter a vehicle, visit www.thequietresorts.com.

June 19: Judy Johnson Event

The Worcester County NAACP will commemorate Negro League Baseball Player Hall of Famer Judy Johnson, a Snow Hill native, from 11 a.m.-noon. He will be recognized in front of the Judy Johnson Memorial at the Snow Hill Library at 307 N. Washington St, in Snow Hill. Judy Johnson’s long-time friend James Knott will share personal stories. Rayner “Ray” Banks, ambassador for the Baltimore Negro Leagues, will also be present. 443-944-6701

June 19: Teach A Kid To Fish

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will host the annual Teach A Kid To Fish Day from 9-11 a.m. at the South Gate Pond near the Sports Core Pool. Kids of all ages are invited to “test the waters” and learn fishing skills and techniques with the members of the Ocean Pines Anglers Club. A wonderful opportunity for parents and grandparents to introduce a new generation to the sport of fishing. The pond is stocked with several species of fish and participants will have the opportunity to try out their newly learned skills. Participants are encouraged to bring insect repellent and a bottle of water. Please bring your own rod. Bait will be provided. There will be a drawing for a free rod and reel. The event is free. No pre-registration is required. For more information contact John McFalls at 610-505-1697

June 19-20: OC Air Show

The 14th annual event takes place Saturday and Sunday featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and many other acts. www.ocairshow.com

June 20: Golf Social

Local golfers are invited to take part in a special “Sunday Golf Social” hosted by the Ocean Pines Golf Members’ Council at the Ocean Pines Golf Club. Ocean Pines Golf Club members will host the event with all proceeds benefiting the Golf Members’ Council Scholarship Fund and the Junior Golf Fund. The cost is $22.50 per person and the fee includes a light-fare boxed dinner of chicken, tuna, or chicken salad wraps with chips and sodas or iced tea. A cash bar will also be available. Cart and greens fees are the responsibility of each participant. For more information or to sign up, contact wblischak@yahoo.com, or call the pro shop at 410-641-6057.

June 21: Luncheon

The Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County’s luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club’s ballroom. All are welcome. The first in-person event in more than a year will include choice of three entrees and dessert, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more. Social distancing protocols in place. Cost is $30. Deadline for registration and payment is June 1. Reservation form is on the DWC’s Facebook page, website, www.dwcmd.org, or email, demwomensclubwc@gmail.com.

June 21-24: Summer Wellness Camp

Worcester County Health Department is hosting a free four-day Summer Wellness Camp, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at the Delmarva Discovery Museum in Pocomoke. The camp will include local guest speakers with presentations that will help prepare youth for their teenage years. Field trips around Worcester County will also be included, incentives like power banks, bookbags, and pop sockets and a free boxed lunch to-go for each day. Due to space, the program is limited to 12 participants (ages 13-19 years old). Registration is required. The first 10 participants to attend will receive True Wireless Stereo Earbuds. To enroll call 410-632-1100, ext. 1103 or email twila.fykes@maryland.gov.

June 22: Medical Office Job Fair

Atlantic General Hospital and Health System on Healthway Drive in Berlin will be interviewing applicants for open positions in the organization’s physician practices during an upcoming job fair. Offers will be made to qualified candidates for medical receptionist and medical office assistant positions on the spot! No appointment is necessary, and the first 30 individuals to attend the job fair will receive a gift card. 8:30-11:30 a.m.

June 23: Monthly Meeting

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meets at the Ocean City American Legion Post 166 on 23rd Street at noon. Any Marines and Navy Corpsman who have served, living in Worcester and Sussex Counties, are welcome to join us to meet their fellow veterans and consider joining the detachment and support community service through camaraderie and volunteerism. 410-430-7181 or websergeant@firststatemarines.org.

July 24: Kiwanis Club Car Show

The first Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Car Show will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park. Registration costs $15 per entrant from 8-9 a.m. There will be judged classes, trophies and awards.

June 24: Summerfest

Summerfest, a free Wicomico County Recreation & Parks event series for kids and families, is back at community parks this summer. Come out to socialize, eat snacks, play games, listen to music and watch a movie on the big screen. Events will be held on select Thursdays from 5:30-10 p.m. at the following locations: June 24 at Lake Street Playground; July 8 at Indian Village Playground; July 22 at Billy Gene Jackson Sr. Park; and Aug. 12 at Doverdale Playground. DJ And One will be on-site providing music. He will be joined by hosts The OG Show, Stizzy Stacckz, DJ J-Town and C-Mack.

June 26: Yard Sale

The Parke at Ocean Pines is holding its community sale (rain date is Sunday, June 27) from 7 a.m. to noon in the driveways of its residents. The Parke is an active 55+ Adult community of 503 homes. Parke residents are selling their treasures for others to enjoy. There are clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more.

July 3: Berlin Fireworks

At dusk fireworks will be held in Berlin at Heron Park.

July 9: Bathtub Races

The Bathtub Races are back for 2nd Friday in Berlin. Bathtubs of all shapes and sizes race down Main Street for the winning trophy. Parade begins at 6 p.m. with races at 6:15 p.m. Sponsored by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce featuring Ocean98 DJs Big Al Reno & Schwab. 410-641-4775.

July 14: Job Fair

Prospective employers from across Worcester County will be on hand offering hundreds of seasonal and year-round jobs at the Open Air Job Fair at Elks Lodge #1624 in Pocomoke from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This event is free and open to the public. Employers offering competitive wages and signing bonuses will be accepting applications and hiring onsite. No registration is required. Come prepared to apply and interview. Training and transportation resources will be available onsite. Space is also available at no cost for employers who would like to participate. This event will take place rain or shine. For more information, contact WCTED Workforce Engagement Specialist Jackie Trieu at jtrieu@co.worcester.md.us or at (410) 632-3110.