Burglary, Disorderly Conduct

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested last week on multiple charges after allegedly banging on the door of a motel room occupied by teenage girls and then fleeing the scene on a stolen bicycle.

Around 1:30 a.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer responded to a motel on 20th Street for a reported disorderly individual. The officer responded and met with four teenage victims who reportedly told police the suspect, later identified as Aaron Feaser, 19, of Bethel, Pa., had been banging on the door of their hotel room with brass knuckles. The distraught teenage girls told the officer Feaser had a glass bottle in his hand, according to police reports.

The four victims told the officer they were concerned for their safety, so they devised a plan and called the police. Feaser reportedly entered their room and left the glass bottle before fleeing the area. One of the victims showed the officer a video of Feaser leaving on a bicycle. Feaser was described as covered in blood, according to police reports.

An OCPD officer followed Feaser as he drove the bicycle through private property at 18th Street. Feaser was detained and searched, which led to the recovery of brass knuckles on his person. At that point, Feaser was charged with disorderly conduct, possession of a martial arts weapon, fourth-degree burglary and trespassing.

After Feaser’s arrest, OCPD officers learned the bicycle he was riding had been reported stolen from the area of 33rd Street the day before. The victim positively identified the bicycle Feaser was riding at the time of his arrest as his stolen property and additional theft charges were tacked on.

Loaded Handgun Found

OCEAN CITY — A Maryland man was arrested last week after allegedly fleeing from a resort police officer and later found to have a loaded handgun in his vehicle.

Around 1:40 a.m. last Wednesday, and Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer was patrolling in the area of St. Louis Avenue downtown when a vehicle parked near the public works department complex was observed with several people inside and the odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle. The officer approached the vehicle and tapped on the window, as the driver, later identified as Jihad Martinez, 19, of Accokeek, Md., looked directly at him, according to police reports.

Martinez then allegedly put the vehicle in gear and sped away, driving over the officer’s foot in the process. The vehicle drove north on St. Louis Avenue at a high rate of speed as the officer ordered it to stop, according to police reports. The officer gave chase to the vehicle on his bicycle, and the vehicle stopped at 6th Street. Several occupants of the vehicle fled the area on foot and dispersed in different directions.

The officer made contact with Martinez, who reportedly told police he did not know it was a police officer when someone approached the parked vehicle. Martinez reportedly told police he got scared and drove away, not knowing it was a police officer who tapped on the vehicle’s window. At that point, Martinez was arrested for second-degree assault and fleeing and eluding.

Martinez reportedly told the officer there was a bag of marijuana in the vehicle. During a subsequent search, OCPD officers located inside a cereal box a revolver with six bullets in the chamber. Martinez was the sole occupant of the vehicle at the time he was stopped, but denied ownership of the loaded handgun, according to police reports. In addition to the initial assault and fleeing and eluding charges, possession of a handgun by a minor were tacked on.

Fight Suspect Tased

OCEAN CITY — A Pennsylvania man was arrested last week after allegedly walking away from a fight and failing to obey a lawful order to stop.

Around 10:20 p.m. last Wednesday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer patrolling in the area of 7th Street and Wilmington Lane observed a group of roughly 15 individuals yelling at each other. The officer reportedly observed two individuals, one of whom was later identified as Kaeleb White, 18, of Natrona Heights, Pa., squaring off as if they were going to fight.

Officers pointed their flashlights at the group and told them to knock it off and disperse, according to police reports. While officers were observing, White reportedly started to walk away, but turned and threw a punch at a member of the other group while people in his group attempted to pull him back, according to police reports.

Officers caught up to White along Baltimore Avenue near 6th Street and ordered him to stop and sit on the curb, to which he launched an expletive in their direction. When ordered again to stop and sit on the curb, White reportedly refused and continued walking. An OCPD officer drew his conducted electrical weapon (CEW), or taser, and again ordered White to stop. When White refused, the officer fired his CEW at White, causing him to fall to the ground. White was arrested and charged with affray, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Loaded Gun, Pot Arrest

OCEAN CITY — An Essex, Md. man was arrested on various charges last week after allegedly being found in possession of a loaded handgun and enough marijuana to indicate distribution.

Around 5:50 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer working undercover in the downtown area observed a vehicle parked at 4th Street with its doors open and two occupants inside, including the driver later identified as Cameron Duke, 19, of Essex, Md. The officer detected an odor of raw marijuana coming from the vehicle, according to police reports.

The officer conducted a stop and searched the vehicle. Inside the vehicle, the officer located a satchel containing a 9mm Glock handgun with a loaded magazine. The officer also located eight individually-packaged bags of suspected marijuana, the estimated weight of which was about one ounce, or roughly 28 grams. There was also a large quantity of currency mixed in with the marijuana and throughout the vehicle, according to police reports. Duke was arrested and charged with possession of a handgun and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Officer Assaulted During Arrest

OCEAN CITY — A Delaware man was arrested last week after allegedly scuffling with resort police attempting to arrest him on a concealed dangerous weapon charge.

Around 11:55 p.m. last Thursday, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of 8th Street. The officer made contact with the driver and asked for his license and registration. According to police reports, the officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked the occupants, including front seat passenger Jalani Thomas, 19, of Bear, Del., to step outside.

A search of the vehicle turned up a plastic bag of marijuana, along with a box of bags and a scale, according to police reports. In a backpack located on the floor where Thomas had been seated, OCPD officers located a fixed-blade knife in a sheath. At that point, Thomas was placed under arrest for possessing a concealed dangerous weapon.

According to police reports, when Thomas was ordered to place his hands behind his back, he tensed and pulled away from OCPD officers. Officers were able to get one of Thomas’ hands in handcuffs, but he continued to resist. After an OCPD officer drew his conducted electrical weapon, or taser, Thomas allegedly swung his left hand, which was attached to a set of handcuffs, backwards, striking an officer in the forehead, according to police reports.

Thomas fled the scene on foot, but an OCPD officer deployed his taser and Thomas fell to the ground. Thomas was secured with handcuffs and charged with second-degree assault, fleeing and eluding, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana and possession of a concealed dangerous weapon.

Midtown Hotel Ruckus

OCEAN CITY — A Philadelphia man was arrested last weekend after allegedly causing a ruckus at a midtown hotel.

Around 1:20 a.m. last Sunday, Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officers responded to a hotel at 45th Street for a reported disorderly individual. OCPD officers met with hotel security, who reportedly informed police three individuals had been having a verbal argument on the second floor. Hotel security told those involved to stop arguing and return to their rooms, to which two of them complied.

However, a third suspect, later identified as Timothy Kelly, 35, of Philadelphia, refused to stop being confrontational, according to police reports. It was actually Kelly who had called police to the scene, but when they asked him what services they could provide him, he allegedly insulted them with vulgar names, according to police reports.

Hotel security advised the officers Kelly was now going to be evicted from the establishment. When OCPD officers were walking Kelly down a second-floor hallway, he reportedly asked each of them for their business cards. When one of the officers responded he did not have a business card, Kelly reportedly attempted to take his picture, during which Kelly touched the officer’s face.

When officers attempted to arrest Kelly, he reportedly resisted until he was brought under control. He was charged with second-degree assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and public intoxication.