Town of Ocean City Solid Waste Supervisor James Purnell reached his 50th anniversary of employment last month with the resort. Purnell, who started work with the town in May of 1971, has spent his entire career as an employee of the Public Works Department. “As a society, we have transitioned from having a job that is a ‘lifetime career’ to one that is more so ‘job hopping,’ said Public Works Director Hal Adkins. “James (or Jimmy as I like to call him), is a fine example of a dedicated employee who has chosen to make working for the Town of Ocean City a life-long career. His dedication to the job is unequaled. He operates quietly behind the scenes as a Supervisor in our Solid Waste Department to assure our homeowners, business community, and visitors receive top-notched service. I take great pride in working alongside Jimmy and am honored to recognize him for this outstanding accomplishment.”