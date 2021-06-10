Every Sunday: Berlin Farmers Market

Main Street will be closed every Sunday through September from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. in downtown Berlin. A producers only market featuring produce, flowers, baked goods, art and homemade products. Free parking.

Every Tuesday: Dancing

The Delmarva Hand Dance Club holds dancing at the Selbyville Elks Lodge 2173 from 5:30-9 p.m. delmarvahanddancing.com.

June 11: Crab Cake Dinner

Stevenson United Methodist Church will hold a carryout only crab cake dinner from 4-6:30 p.m. Costs are $12, one crab cake sandwich with greens beans, baked potato and cole slaw; $20, two crab cake sandwiches with sides; and $8 for just a crab cake sandwich. Bake sale table available.

June 12: Pulled Pork Carryout

The Bishopville Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a Smoked Pulled Pork Carryout from 5-7 p.m. at the main station. Half pint smoked pulled pork, baked beans, coleslaw and a roll (for sandwich making) for $12. Additional pint of pork $10. Call 619-922-9950 by June 10 for orders.

June 12: Pig Roast

ABATE of Sussex County Lone Scouts will host a pig roast from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at 34291 West Line Road in Selbyville. Adults, $15; children 12 and under, $7; and $13 for ABATE members. Mini bike rides, basket of cheer raffle, door prizes every hour, live band, primitive camping available. Rain date is June 13. 302-732-3429. Vendors welcome.

June 12: World Knit Day

From 10 a.m.-noon, Worcester County Library Snow Hill branch invites the public to join for a knit in public event.

June 12: Anglers Club

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the Ocean Pines Library. Speaker will be local legend Big Bird Cropper, providing a rundown on what is happening in early season fishing and maybe throw in a few useful tips. Also learn updates on fishing regulations and other fishing issues. All welcome.

June 12: Flag Day Ceremony

Scout Troop 225 will present the flags at The Flaig-Wagner Banquet Room inside the Ocean City Elks Lodge at 2 p.m. Since 1949, The Elks Grand Lodge has adopted mandatory observance of Flag Day by every lodge and that requirement continues today. 443-386-5284

June 12: Car & Truck Show

The show is set for Saturday, June 12 at MAC, Inc., the Area Agency on Aging, in Salisbury. Vehicle registration begins at 9 a.m., and the cost is $15. Dash plaques will be awarded to the first 50 registrants. Trophies will be awarded at 2 p.m. A total of 48 trophies will be awarded in various car and truck categories, in addition to People’s Choice and Best in Show awards. The event also features a kids craft booth, craft vendors, food and music. There’s still time to register to be a craft vendor; registration fee is $15. Call 410-726-6249 by Friday, June 11 to register your craft booth.

June 12: Benefit Bingo

Worcester County Humane Society will hold the 4th Annual “Wags and Whiskers” Thirty-One Bag, Cash and More Bingo fundraiser at the Ocean Pines Community Center with doors opening at noon. All proceeds benefit the homeless dogs and cats at the no kill shelter. When it’s game time, participants will have multiple chances to win official Thirty-One bags, cash and many other prizes. The bingo games will run from 1-4 p.m. Event goers must be 18 or older. Advance tickets are $25 for 20 regular games for Thirty-One bags full of goodies and gift cards. There will be two special bingo games for an additional small fee. There will also be an opportunity to participate in a Chinese auction, raffle boards and a candy bar game for additional items and prizes as well as snacks and beverages available for purchase.

June 13: Sundaes in the Park

Free live music and ice cream sundaes at Northside Park starting at 7 p.m. and a new drone show at 9 p.m.

June 16: GOLD Golf Tourney

Worcester County GOLD (Giving Other Lives Dignity) will holds its GOLD on the Green Charity Golf Tournament on the Newport Bay Course at Ocean City Golf Club. Proceeds provide emergency assistance for urgent needs like housing, utilities, and basic needs for children and vulnerable adults. GOLD is seeking teams of golfers, sponsors, and donors to make this important fundraiser a success. Call 410-474-3414 or head to www.Worc-

esterGOLD.org for more information.

June 18: Freedom Walk

Juneteenth Snow Hill Freedom Walk at Byrd Park with registration at 8:30 a.m. and walk starting at 9. Walk sponsored by Snow Hill United, Worcester County NAACP and African American Heritage Society of Snow Hill & Surrounding Areas. 443-944-6701.

June 19: Classic Car Festival

Selbyville’s 64th Annual Old Timer’s Day Classic Car & Family Festival will feature classic vehicles across multiple decades as far back as the 1930’s. A family-friendly affair, the event also includes food vendors, children’s activities, and live music from The Glass Onion Band sponsored by Mountaire Farms. Vehicle entry into the car show is $10, and the first 100 registrants receive a commemorative event gift sponsored by Murray Sod. Prizes awarded for each category by decade, as well as cash prizes for People’s Choice and Best of Show. For complete details, schedule of events, and to enter a vehicle, visit www.thequietresorts.com.

June 19: Assateague Fishing Derby

Assateague State Park will be holding its annual Youth Fishing Derby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is free for all; participants must be children 16 and under. Participants will get the chance to learn fishing techniques and try their hand at surf fishing alongside Assa-teague State Park employees who will be on hand to instruct participants in proper fishing methods for the surf. Fishing equipment will be provided but is limited so participants should bring their own equipment if possible. Prizes will be awarded.

June 19: Judy Johnson Event

The Worcester County NAACP will commemorate Negro League Baseball Player Hall of Famer Judy Johnson, a Snow Hill native, from 11 a.m.-noon. He will be recognized in front of the Judy Johnson Memorial at the Snow Hill Library at 307 N Washington St, in Snow Hill. Judy Johnson’s long-time friend James Knott will share personal stories. Rayner “Ray” Banks, ambassador for the Baltimore Negro Leagues, will also be present. 443-944-6701

June 19: Teach A Kid To Fish

The Ocean Pines Anglers Club will host the annual Teach A Kid To Fish Day from 9-11 a.m. at the South Gate Pond near the Sports Core Pool. Kids of all ages are invited to “test the waters” and learn fishing skills and techniques with the members of the Ocean Pines Anglers Club. A wonderful opportunity for parents and grandparents to introduce a new generation to the sport of fishing. The pond is stocked with several species of fish and participants will have the opportunity to try out their newly learned skills. Participants are encouraged to bring insect repellent and a bottle of water. Please bring your own rod. Bait will be provided. There will be a drawing for a free rod and reel. The event is free. No pre-registration is required. For more information contact John McFalls at 610-505-1697

June 19-20: OC Air Show

The 14th annual event takes place Saturday and Sunday featuring the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and many other acts. www.ocairshow.com

June 21: Democratic Women’s Club Luncheon

The Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County’s luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club’s ballroom. All are welcome. The first in-person event in more than a year will include choice of three entrees and dessert, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more. Social distancing protocols in place. Cost is $30. Deadline for registration and payment is June 1. Reservation form is on the DWC’s Facebook page, website, www.dwcmd.org, or email, demwomensclubwc@gmail.com.

June 21-24: Summer Wellness Camp

Worcester County Health Department is hosting a free four-day Summer Wellness Camp, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each day at the Delmarva Discovery Museum in Pocomoke. The camp will include local guest speakers with presentations that will help prepare youth for their teenage years. Field trips around Worcester County will also be included, incentives like power banks, bookbags, and pop sockets and a free boxed lunch to-go for each day. Due to space, the program is limited to 12 participants (ages 13-19 years old). Registration is required. The first 10 participants to attend will receive True Wireless Stereo Earbuds. To enroll call 410-632-1100, ext. 1103 or email twila.fykes@mar-yland.gov

June 26: Yard Sale

The Parke at Ocean Pines is holding its community sale (rain date is Sunday, June 27) from 7 a.m. to noon in the driveways of its residents. The Parke is an active 55+ Adult community of 503 homes. Parke residents are selling their treasures for others to enjoy. There are clothes, lamps, artwork, household items, electronics, furniture and more.

July 29: Kiwanis Club Car Show

The first Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Car Show will be held from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park. Registration costs $15 per entrant from 8-9 a.m. There will be judged classes, trophies and awards.