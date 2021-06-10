Coastal Hospice recently received a $15,000 gift from Charity United Methodist Church in Salisbury. The monies will be used to support charitable care for those who do not have the resources to pay for expenses not covered by Medicare, Medicaid or insurance such as room and board at Coastal Hospice by the Lake and the Macky & Pam Stansell House. Hospice care itself is provided free of charge. The donation was one of six made to local charities in need in the community. Above, Barbara Stephens, left, and Karyl Tyler, right, of Charity United Methodist Church deliver the donation check to Coastal Hospice CEO Alane Capen to be used to support Coastal Hospice’s charitable care fund. Submitted Photos