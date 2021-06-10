BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity outdoor track teams turned in strong performances last week in the last regular season meet of the year with Bennett and Parkside.

The Decatur boys finished third with 27 points and the Decatur girls finished second with 54 points. On the boys’ side, in the 100, Jaden Holland finished fourth. Tristan Dutton was second in the 800, while Jake Gillespie finished seventh. Dutton also finished second in the 1,600, while Ethan Justice was fourth and Philip Becnel was 10th. Liam Foley finished first in the 3,200, while Gillespie was fourth. Holland finished fourth in the long jump, while Bryce Solomon finished fourth in both the discus and the shot put.

The Decatur boys team of Dutton, Foley, Justice and Gavin McCabe finished first in the 4×800 relay. The team of Justice, McCabe, Kyler Stubblebine and Becnel finished first in the 4×400.

On the girls’ side, Summer Banks finished fourth in the 100, while Miah Schwind was fifth and Eva Luzier was eighth. Breanne Ferguson was fourth in the 200, while Alexis Berrie was fifth and Sadie Peters was sixth. Mackenzie Cathell finished third in the 400, while Ferguson was fifth and Peters was sixth.

Carolina Novelli was first in the 800, while Cathell was fourth. Novelli also finished first in the 1,600, while Avery Braciszewski was fourth. Amalia Murphy finished first in the 3,200, while Alexandria Urbanski finished third. Urbanski also finished second in the 300-meter hurdles.

The Decatur girls team of Novelli, Cathell, Murphy and Braciszewski finished first in the 4×800. The Decatur girls team of Ferguson, Schwind, Berrie and Ivorie Helmbright finished second in the 4×100. The Decatur girls team of Leah Seitz, Macy Seitz, Luzier and Peters finished second in the 4×400. The Seahawk team of Luzier, Leah Seitz, Macy Seitz and Ferguson finished second in the 4×200

Jessica Janney finished first in the high jump and second in the long jump. Urbanski finished fourth in the long jump and Schwind finished fifth. Janney also finished first in the triple jump.

The meet last Friday closed out the regular season for the Seahawks. The boys’ and girls’ teams opened the post-season on Thursday with the state 3A-South Section II championships at Bennett.