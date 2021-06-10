BERLIN – The following represents several press releases received recently.

•Worcester Preparatory School’s 43 graduates received over $6.6 million in merit scholarship offers and will attend 36 different colleges and universities in 19 states and D.C. this fall. As COVID-19 restrictions lifted, this year’s graduates were honored with the first-ever, outdoor WPS commencement ceremony on campus, Friday, May 28. Nineteen members of the class (44%) entered WPS in either pre-kindergarten or kindergarten.

During the socially distanced ceremony, Head of School Dr. John McDonald announced the Top Senior Award recipients including: Valedictorian Hannah Perdue (Salisbury), Salutatorian Joseph Schwartz (Salisbury), and Best All-Round Student Summer Walker (Church Creek).

Distinguished WPS ’06 alum, Dr. Christian Castaneda, a Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Fellow at New York-Presbyterian Queens, delivered the Commencement Address to the Class of 2021.

•The Ocean Pines Golf Members’ Council recently awarded five scholarships totaling $11,000 to local high school seniors.

The scholarship committee of the Golf Members’ Council each year honors students who have exhibited an interest in the game of golf, and who demonstrated exemplary academic and extracurricular records.

Bob Long, scholarship committee chairman, said awards are given on behalf of Ocean Pines Golf Club members that support the fund throughout the year.

He said members have raised more than $35,000 for scholarships over the last six years.

“This year’s $11,000 amount is by far the greatest and reflects the work put in by Scotty Wheatley who, for many years, chaired the Ocean Pines-Taylor Bank Scramble that helps raise funds for junior golf programs and scholarships,” Long said. “Scotty passed away this past February, and in his memory his friends contributed to the creation on a scholarship in his name.”

Long said awards for Worcester Preparatory School students were presented during the school’s graduation ceremony.

“The members were disappointed that Stephen Decatur was unable to hold its awards presentation night and are hopeful to present awards in person again, next year,” he said.

The 2021 recipients of the Ocean Pines Golf Members’ Council Scholarships are:

Samantha Herold is an Ocean Pines resident who attends Stephen Decatur High School. She has played on the golf team for four years and has been a four-year honor roll student with a challenging selection of courses. Her extracurricular work includes music, dance and equestrian interests. She will attend West Virginia University. Herold is the 2021 Scotty Wheatley Scholarship winner and was awarded $2,000.

Todd (T.J.) Bescak is a Worcester Preparatory School graduate and lives in Berlin. He is a former resident of Ocean Pines, where he lived off the seventh hole. Bescak is an honor roll student who has also shown an interest in acting and the arts. He is a four-year member of the golf team, and All-Conference golfer, and a team captain. He will attend Arizona State University. Bescak was awarded $3,000.

Kaden Mault lives in West Ocean City and is a graduate of Worcester Preparatory School. He has been an honor roll student and Advanced Placement Scholar with an interesting mix of non-academic interests. Mault is a four-year member of the golf team. He will attend Indiana University. Mault was awarded $2,700.

Mason Brown is a Worcester Preparatory School graduate and resides in Rehoboth Beach. In addition to being on the golf team, Brown was an All-Conference basketball player, and a member of the varsity soccer and lacrosse teams. He is an honor student who has not shied from rigorous and challenging coursework. He will attend the University of Miami. Brown was awarded of $2,200.

Ryan Brafman, a graduate of Worcester Prep, lives in Rehoboth Beach. He is an Advanced Placement Scholar and All-Conference tennis player, with an interest in medicine. Last year, he also joined his school’s golf team. He will attend Davidson College. Brafman was awarded $1,100.

•During its General Membership meeting on June 3, the Women’s Club of Ocean Pines awarded four $1,000 scholarships to deserving seniors from Stephen Decatur High School. Donna Potenza, the chair of the scholarship committee, presented the scholarships to awardees Rafe Grant Parson, Brooklynn Pugner, Grace Watson and Kathrine Elizabeth Wrench in recognition of their academic achievements, extracurricular involvement and dedication to their community.

•Among the University of Vermont graduates this spring were Stella Cunningham of Berlin and Shuvan Shrestha of Berlin.

•The following local residents were recently named to the Dean’s List at the College of William & Mary for the spring 2021 semester: Berlin resident Elsa Quillin. Pocomoke resident Carey Hickman and Snow Hill resident Mohammad Ali.

•Zachary Tucker of Fenwick Island, Del., is one of more than 700 Lebanon Valley College students named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. Dean’s list students must maintain a GPA of at least 3.4 out of 4.0. Tucker, a graduate of Century High School, is pursuing a master of business administration in business administration at The Valley.

•James Church of Ocean City has been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the McDaniel College Spring 2021 Dean’s List with Honors.

•Justin Paul Canakis of Ocean City was among the 270 graduates awarded the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine Degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) at the college’s 130th commencement. Canakis is the son of Carla and Dr. Jerrold Canakis of Ocean City and the brother of Dr. Andrew Canakis and Alexander Canakis. He earned a bachelor of science degree in biological chemistry from the College of William & Mary in 2017. Canakis is continuing his medical training in internal medicine at George Washington University, Washington, DC.

•Nearly 2,300 students have been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Kutztown University, including Page Athey of Selbyville, Del.