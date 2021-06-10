BERLIN- Decatur’s softball team earned a number-two seed in the state 3A-South Section II regional when the seedings were announced this week.

The Seahawks started the season with eight straight wins before falling to Mardela, 6-2, on May 26. Decatur avenged that loss with a 10-0 win over the Warriors in the very next game in the season finale. Decatur earned the second seed and a first-round bye in the state regionals, which got underway this week. The Seahawks will face the winner of the quarterfinal matchup between third-seeded Bennett and sixth-seeded Oxon Hill.