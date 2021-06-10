Seahawks Seeded First In 3A-East Region

by

BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team earned the top seed in the state 3A-East Section II region when the brackets were released this week.

The Seahawks went 9-1 on the season, their only loss coming to Parkside. Decatur started the season with five straight wins and closed out the regular season with four straight. Decatur is the number-one seed in the state 3A-East Section II regionals, which got underway this week.

Decatur earned a first-round bye and will face the winner of the game between fourth-seeded Bennett and fifth-seeded Oxon Hill. For the record, the Seahawks beat Bennett, 14-3, in their only regular season meeting.

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.