BERLIN – The town could soon apply for another grant to help fund the demolition of derelict buildings at Heron Park.Though Berlin didn't receive funding during the state's last round of strategic demolition grant awards, Economic and Community Development Director Ivy Wells is preparing another application following positive comments from state officials."They said we had…
OCEAN CITY — With the peak season rapidly approaching, Ocean City still has a critical shortage of municipal bus drivers to meet the demand, although steps were taken this week to enhance recruitment.During Monday's regular council meeting, Mayor Rick Meehan briefed his colleagues on a special meeting of the Transportation Committee he called earlier on…
OCEAN CITY — The huge Big Wheel Ferris wheel that returned to the downtown landscape late last week will be coming down next week after it was determined it was encroaching on the public Boardwalk.On Monday, the Mayor and Council gave Trimper's Rides, who partnered with Wood Entertainment to bring the giant Ferris wheel to…
OCEAN CITY — Nearly three years after the incident, a Pennsylvania woman impaled in the chest by a flying umbrella last week filed suit against the town of Ocean City and the beach equipment rental operator.In July 2018, Pennsylvania resident Jill Mendygral was impaled in the chest by an umbrella that had become dislodged from…