BERLIN- Stephen Decatur’s varsity baseball team earned the top seed in the state 3A-East Section II region when the brackets were released this week.

The Seahawks went 9-1 on the season, their only loss coming to Parkside. Decatur started the season with five straight wins and closed out the regular season with four straight. Decatur is the number-one seed in the state 3A-East Section II regionals, which got underway this week.

Decatur earned a first-round bye and will face the winner of the game between fourth-seeded Bennett and fifth-seeded Oxon Hill. For the record, the Seahawks beat Bennett, 14-3, in their only regular season meeting.