OCEAN CITY — The last of four suspects charged in a gunpoint robbery on the Boardwalk last August was sentenced to five years in jail, all of which was suspended but the 163 days he served awaiting trial.

In February, Joshua Benitez, now 18, of Lorton, Va., pleaded guilty to second-degree assault for his role in the incident last August 26. Back in court last week, Benitez was sentenced to five years, all of which was suspended but the 163 days he spent in jail awaiting trial. He was also placed on supervised probation for three years.

Around 2:15 a.m. last Aug. 26, an Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) officer on bicycle patrol was dispatched to the area of 12th Street and the Boardwalk for a reported assault with a gun. As the bicycle officer made his way to the scene, the officer observed a suspect matching the description provided by Ocean City Communications running west toward Baltimore Avenue. The officer detained the suspect, later identified James Watson, 17, of Alexandria, Va.

OCPD officers viewed the City Watch video footage of the incident and observed Watson walking down the Boardwalk carrying a shotgun. The officer who first detained Watson reported never seeing Watson in possession of the shotgun, but witnesses told police Watson handed the weapon to a friend, who went back to a nearby vehicle.

OCPD officers interviewed the female victim, who reportedly told police Watson had robbed her and her 10-year-old niece. The victim told police Watson held her 10-year-old niece at gunpoint and demanded her cell phone, according to police reports. The victim told police she grabbed the cell phone from her niece and told the child to run away, according to police reports.

The victim reportedly told officers she attempted to call the police, but Watson’s friend, later identified as Joshua Benitez, 17, of Lorton, Va., grabbed the phone from her and physically assaulted her. The victim told police the shotgun was then handed to another friend, later identified as Alexis Cabrera, 17, of Lorton, Va. The witness told police Watson then attempted to rob her of her wallet, but she was able to get away.

According to City Watch footage, Watson entered the screen frame carrying the black shotgun by his side and physically assaulted a male victim by striking him in the face, according to police reports. Watson then allegedly handed the shotgun to Cabrera and continued to argue with the victim. The footage also revealed Benitez assaulting the female victim and taking the cell phone.

According to police reports, another male victim, possibly the female victim’s boyfriend, attempted to run after Benitez. Watson chased the male victim and struck and kicked him all in the same motion. One witness reportedly told police the pumping and wracking of the shotgun could be heard. After Watson handed the shotgun to Cabrera, he ran from the Boardwalk, which is when he was first encountered by the bicycle officer responding to the scene.

According to witnesses, Cabrera, Benitez and a third suspect, later identified as Micah Younger, 18, of Manassas, Va., left the area with the shotgun in a silver Honda. A short time later, Maryland State Police located the suspected vehicle in West Ocean City and initiated a traffic stop. Inside the vehicle were Cabrera, Younger and Benitez. The MSP trooper also observed the shotgun in plain view in the vehicle. Officers brought one of the victims to the traffic stop and the victim positively identified Younger, Cabrera and Benitez.

In summary, the initial officer learned Watson, Cabrera, Benitez and Younger were all involved in the armed robbery and the various assaults during the incident captured on City Watch. The investigation revealed the shotgun was held by each of the suspects as they passed it around during the incident, according to police reports. The investigation revealed all four suspects were allegedly engaged actively in the various assaults and armed robbery.

Watson, Cabrera, Benitez and Younger were each charged with armed robbery and multiple counts of first- and second-degree assault. In January, Watson pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree assault for his role in the incident and was sentenced to 10 years, all but five of which were suspended. He was also placed on supervised probation for three years upon his release. In January, Cabrera had all the charges against him placed on the stet, or inactive docket. Younger last week had the charges against him placed on the stet docket.