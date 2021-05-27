Former Decatur standout Justin Meekins, now a senior at Salisbury University, this week was named the Coast-to-Coast Conference Player of the Year. Photo by Joey Gardner-FotoJoe Photography

BERLIN- Former Stephen Decatur standout Justin Meekins, now a senior at Salisbury University, last week was named the Coast-to-Coast Conference (C2C) Player of the Year after leading the Seagulls to a 20-4 regular season record and earning the conference title.

Meekins, a standout at Decatur for four years, is in the midst of wrapping up a stellar career at Salisbury and earned the conference Player of the Year award. He also earned his fourth All-Conference outfield selection. Meekins has been raking all season with a .359 batting average heading into the post-season, along with 31 runs scored, five doubles, five home runs, 28 RBIs and 10 stolen bases.

Meekins lead the C2C in home runs and ranks sixth in RBIs, sixth in batting average and sixth in stolen bases. He recently became just the 10th player in SU history to amass over 200 hits and ranks in the top 10 in school history in several categories including runs scored, home runs and stolen bases.

SU last weekend claimed the C2C title with a two-game sweep over Christopher Newport in the best-of-three conference championship tournament. The Seagulls opened the NCAA Division III championship tournament on Thursday in High Point, N.C. as the sixth seed and faced Marymount in the tournament opener.