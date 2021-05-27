SALISBURY – A total of $75,000 has been granted by the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore to 20 local nonprofits.

Twice a year, nonprofits serving Wicomico, Worcester, and Somerset counties apply for Community Needs grants to help fund programs designed to address a variety of needs on the Lower Shore. As a result of the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, nonprofits are more in need than ever for funding to stay afloat and continue their vital operations in our community.

“Grant funding is critical to the survival of many nonprofits right now,” said Community Foundation President Erica Joseph. “Our Community Needs Grant program allows us the flexibility of supporting community efforts when and where funding is needed the most.”

Recipients span a broad range of services and impact areas including youth, human services, environmental and historical preservation, and animal welfare, among others. Applicants must be 501c3 nonprofit organizations, faith-based organizations providing non-sectarian programs, or eligible programs within government agencies serving citizens on the Lower Eastern Shore of Maryland. The next grant cycle will begin in June 2021 with a $5,000 maximum award per nonprofit.

The following nonprofits received funding for programs and operations:

•Assateague Coastal Trust, Inc. protects the health, productivity, and sustainability of the coastal bays watershed of Delmarva through advocacy, education and conservation. Funding earmarked for strategic planning sessions.

•Beach to Bay Heritage Area promotes, preserves, & protects the cultural heritage, historical and natural assets of Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore.

•Berlin Heritage Foundation, Inc educates with an emphasis on preserving the cultural history and historic integrity of Berlin and the surrounding area.

•Christian Shelter Inc. is an emergency shelter providing safe housing and meals and for local men, women and children who are homeless.

•Community Cats Coalition saves the lives of homeless cats by providing access to low cost spay/neuter surgery in a safe and humane environment.

•Delmarva Public Media uses radio to bring to the people of Delmarva the highest accomplishments of our society in music and the arts, informs locals about the issues that affect their lives, and assures that the peninsula can benefit from programming unavailable from other sources.

•Epoch Dream Center mentors, nurtures, encourages, and equips children in the areas of academics, character development, behavior, and emotional wellness.

•Fruitland Community Center, Inc. promotes all aspects of education, arts, and citizenship for underprivileged students in the area, while providing healthy meals and a focus on STEM programming.

•He Himself Ministries produces emergent leaders prepared to leave their footprint and legacy for the next generation in the evolving career paths of Aviation, Aeronautics and Aerospace Technology.

•Junior Achievement of the Eastern Shore, Inc. inspires and prepares young people to succeed through financial literacy and critical life skills education programs.

•Main Street Princess Anne, Inc. fosters growth and improves the quality of life in downtown Princess Anne through revitalization of the historic business district, promotion of retail and tourist activities, and aesthetic restoration.

•Salisbury Arts & Entertainment District Inc. fosters the economic vitality of Downtown Salisbury by building developing and promoting diverse artistic, entertainment and cultural endeavors that preserve a sense of place and build community pride.

•Salisbury Zoo Commission assists the City of Salisbury in the operation, management, and promotion of the Salisbury Zoo as a wildlife conservation facility for the enjoyment and education of local citizens and visitors.

•Skipjack Heritage, Inc. helps preserve the history of the Skipjack, other workboats, and the heritage of all the people of the greater Deal Island area.

•Somerset County Historical Society supports restoration and preservation work, acquires objects of historical significance, investigates local and regional history, and organizes events and programs designed to share Somerset County history and culture.

Somerset County Historical Trust works to preserve unique, historically significant properties and promote the historic heritage of Somerset County.

Stories Love Music Inc. provides free programs to caregivers of senior citizens with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

•The Salvation Army provides social services like utility assistance and feeding programs, as well as youth programming and community centers providing fellowship for youth and seniors.

•Wicomico County Free Library—beyond books, the library offers early childhood literacy, education, life-long learning, homework help, adult literacy, job search skills and digital access for all.

•Women Supporting Women Inc. provides support, awareness and education to all those affected by breast cancer.