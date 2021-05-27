An example of one of the posters associated with Art League of Ocean City’s new summer campaign is pictured. Submitted Image

OCEAN CITY — The Art League of Ocean City has developed a summer campaign to help businesses in the resort promote positive messages and kindness themes to their clientele.

The Art League has created three free and unique posters with positivity headlines to provide businesses with effective communications strategies, leading to a positive Ocean City experience for visitors. Businesses in the resort as well as the town are promoting the “post the positive” messages.

The Art League developed the campaign along with a coordinated effort by the OC Tourism partners to create a “2021 OC Strong & United Toolkit.” Local businesses may pick up free preprinted posters at the Ocean City Center for the Arts at 502 94th St. or go online to ArtLeagueofOceanCity.org where they are available for download and printing. Individuals may also download and print the posters at no charge.

To encourage visitor participation, the Art League has also developed coloring page versions of the posters for children and families to create and color, also available for download and printing on the website.

“The three posters are colorful, quick messages to encourage everyone who comes to OC to love it and to be kind to others,” said Rina Thaler, executive director of the Art League. “Art brings out the humanity in all of us, and it is part of our mission as a nonprofit community arts organization to promote community pride through art.”

Thaler added, “In 2020, our hugging heart campaign helped people get through the pandemic. In 2021, with the expectations of a busy summer and staffing shortages, we hope these posters make people stop and think and smile, and perhaps diffuse tension and impatience.”

The posters’ headlines promote positive themes: “Enjoy your crabs. Don’t be one. Love OC;” “Love OC. Relax & Chill” and “Kindness and a smile always work.”

The Art League encourages participating businesses, as well as families who create coloring pages, to post them on the Art League’s Facebook page – Facebook.com/artleagueofoceancity with the hashtag #PostThePositive