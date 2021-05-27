BERLIN – Legislation signed last week by Gov. Larry Hogan is expected to result in significant savings for the Town of Berlin’s electric utility.

Hogan last Tuesday signed legislation related to renewable energy portfolio standards. The legislation will benefit municipal electric customers throughout the state.

“This has got some good savings for the Town of Berlin,” Mayor Zack Tyndall said.

According to Tyndall, the legislation, House Bill 376 and Senate Bill 153, was introduced by Senator Addie Eckardt and Delegate Johnny Mautz. Tyndall said the legislation would even the playing field, as municipal electric companies will no longer have to spend significantly more than their larger counterparts when purchasing renewable energy credits.

“Because of the economy of scale, the fact that municipal electric utilities are smaller…we were spending 40% more for the same credit,” Tyndall said.

Though the town tried to get similar legislation passed last year, the effort was unsuccessful.

“This year we brought on a lobbying firm,” Tyndall said. “Those skills proved to be instrumental during COVID.”

The short-term projected savings for Town of Berlin electric utility customers between now and 2023 is $530,054. Savings from this legislation will be passed along to customers through lower Power Cost Adjustment (PCA) charges. Customers will begin seeing savings reflected in their bills during FY22.

“The signing of HB 376 and SB 153 will help create an equitable playing field between municipal and other electric providers throughout the state,” Tyndall said. “On behalf of the Town of Berlin, I would like to thank Senator Addie Eckardt, Delegate Johnny Mautz, and Governor Larry Hogan for their support of this legislation. I also want to acknowledge the hard work of the Town of Berlin Electric Department, Brett Lininger and his team at Old Line Government Affairs, Booth and Associates, and Easton Utilities.”