OCEAN CITY – A variety of unique factors for late spring led to a busy day on the beach on Sunday for emergency services providers with at least nine incidents of swimmers in distress in the ocean, including a victim who was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Mid-summer-like crowds in Ocean City in mid-May, coupled with unseasonably warm weather and an offshore-storm-snarled surf conspired to create a busy day on the beach for the Ocean City Fire Department and the Beach Patrol on Sunday. On top of that, those conditions all came together on the weekend before the Ocean City Beach Patrol starts manning the stands for the summer season on Memorial Day weekend.

On Sunday, an offshore storm churned up big waves and rip currents popped at different locations up and down the beach. With temperatures in the 90s, many visitors during the crowded weekend were making their first forays back into the ocean of the season. The result was as many as nine different calls for swimmers in distress and forced the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) to direct resources to the beach.

“It was a perfect storm,” said OCFD spokesman Ryan Whittington. “There was a storm off the coast, the Beach Patrol was not yet on duty and it was absolutely beautiful. It created a situation where a lot of people were entering the water.”

Whittington said the fire department responded to nine separate incidents of swimmers in distress in the ocean on Sunday. The evolving situation resulted in the fire department altering the strategy and directing resources to the beach.

“After the fourth or fifth call, we decided to put a gator on the beach with rescue swimmers,” he said. “They were mobile and were able to respond to calls quickly.”

Whittington said the calls for swimmers in distress often involved multiple victims. While there were nine total calls, dozens were pulled from the water on Sunday.

“In some incidents, it was a single swimmer in distress,” he said. “In others, there were two or three. In one incident alone, there were eight swimmers in distress.”

One incident in particular met with potentially grave consequences. Whittington said around 2 p.m. on Sunday, rescue swimmers responded to an incident involving a male victim floating face down in the ocean at 5th Street. OCFD rescue swimmers, with the assistance of the Ocean City Beach Patrol, pulled the victim from the ocean and immediately began lifesaving measures. The victim was transported to Atlantic General Hospital in critical condition and his outcome has not been made public.