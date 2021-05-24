Photo from the scene on 8th Street by Campos Media

OCEAN CITY — In a “chaotic” incident last Saturday, a contractor working on a building at 8th Street fell from a ladder, made contact with a power line and fell into a dumpster roughly three stories below.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, the Ocean City Fire Department (OCFD) responded to a reported long fall from a building at 8th Street. The unnamed victim, a contractor working on the roof at the building on 8th Street, fell from a ladder, hitting a power line and falling into a construction dumpster below, according to OCFD spokesman Ryan Whittington.

“The ladder fell into power lines, causing the contractor to be electrocuted,” he said. “He then fell into a construction dumpster on the street below. Paramedics arrived on the scene and began treating him for traumatic injuries.”

The victim was transported to Shock Trauma in Baltimore via Maryland State Police helicopter Trooper 4 in critical condition with traumatic injuries, according to Whittington. An update on his condition is not known.

The victim’s contact with the power lines caused smoke conditions and a small fire at the building on which he was working at the time of the incident.

“As a result of the power line issue, it caused a smoke condition inside the building and the call was upgraded to a building fire,” he said. “It was a little chaotic.”