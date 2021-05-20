ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Home conditions still demand attention. Also, keep an open mind about a sudden question of trust involving a close friend. All the facts are not yet in.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): With summer just around the corner, travel begins to dominate your sign. Make plans carefully to avoid potential problems in the first half of June.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A romantic Libra sets a challenge that your “sensible” side might question, but your idealistic self finds the prospect too intriguing to resist. The choice is yours.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Those tense times in your personal life are just about over. Concentrate on reaffirming relationships. Your love of travel opens a surprising new opportunity.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): The Big Cat usually loves to be in the center of things. But this week it might be wiser to watch and learn from the sidelines. A Pisces wants to make you purr.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): “New” is your watchword this week. Be open to new ideas, both on the job and in your personal life. A romantic Aries or Sagittarian beckons.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Some difficult family decisions have to be faced, but be sure to get more facts before you act. Be careful not to neglect your health during this trying time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You still need to support a loved one through a difficult time. Meanwhile, things continue to work out to your benefit in the workplace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Aspects continue to favor expanding social opportunities. A Gemini reaches out to offer a chance for re-establishing a once-close relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): There’s a potential for misunderstanding in both your job and your personal life. A full explanation of your intentions helps smooth things over.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might be feeling restless on the job, but delay making any major moves until all the facts are in. A Scorpio has a surprising revelation.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your business sense works to your advantage as you sort through the possibilities that are opening up. A Libra is Cupid’s best bet for your romantic prospects.

BORN THIS WEEK: You have a gift for being open-minded about people. This helps you make friends easily. You would do very well in public service.

