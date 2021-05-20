Things I Like – May 14, 2021

Walking inside a place mask-less for the first time

Sounds of a Little League game

Completing projects with my wife

Worcester Preparatory School Virtual Tour

Watching my son practice a sport by himself

Eggs Benedict at brunch

Clearing my desk at the end of the week

Cold fruit on a hot day

Puffy clouds and a blue sky

A business person with a positive outlook

Supporting church dinners

Old Boardwalk hotels still making it work

About The Author: Steven Green

Alternative Text

The writer has been with The Dispatch in various capacities since 1995, including serving as editor and publisher since 2004. His previous titles were managing editor, staff writer, sports editor, sales account manager and copy editor. Growing up in Salisbury before moving to Berlin, Green graduated from Worcester Preparatory School in 1993 and graduated from Loyola University Baltimore in 1997 with degrees in Communications (journalism concentration) and Political Science.