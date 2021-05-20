May 21-23: Cruisin Ocean City

Scheduled to appear at this year’s Cruisin will be Larry Wilcox, best known for his role as Officer Jon Baker on the classic favorite CHiPs! He will be at the Inlet event grounds on Friday, May 21, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center on Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Also joining the fun will be David Newbern and Mike Cotton from the hit show “Faster with Finnegan.” They will be at the event on Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Inlet. Show hours for the vehicle shows are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at the Inlet and convention center and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday at the Inlet with the Grand Finale Awards starting at 2 p.m. Morning Boardwalk parades at 8 a.m. Friday and Saturday

May 22: Safe Boating Week

The Ocean City Coast Guard Auxiliary will be hosting an event on the Boardwalk from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. to celebrate National Safe Boating Week. The auxiliary will be at Trimper’s on South 1st Street. Members of the auxiliary will be demonstrating knot tying, line heaving and proper fitting life vest. “Coastie,” the remote-control teaching boat, will be there as well as a Coast Guard vessel, and more.

May 22: Berlin Cruisers

Presented by the Berlin Chamber of Commerce and the Treasure Chest, car registration begins at 7 a.m. at the intersection of Main and Baker streets. Fee is $10 per vehicle. Cars will be on display 10 a.m.-3 p.m. with awards at 2 p.m. Oldies music by DJ Pa-Pop Doo-Wop.

May 28-31: United Beams Of Light

Thirteen beams of light will be displayed at dusk at N. Division Street in Ocean City to serve as a beacon for military personnel killed in service.

May 29: Kiwanis Car Show

The first Kiwanis Club of Greater Ocean Pines-Ocean City Car Show will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Ocean Pines Veterans Memorial Park. Registration is $15 per entrant, 9-10 a.m. There will be judged classes, trophies and awards. Food concessions.

May 29: Youth Fishing Derby

Youth ages 15 and under are invited to join Worcester County Recreation & Parks for the 2nd annual fishing derby at the new pier at Newtown Park in Pocomoke. This event will begin with a ribbon cutting for the new ADA compliant pier at 9:15 a.m., with the fishing derby to take place from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. An awards luncheon will take place at 11:30 a.m. There is no cost to participate in the tournament or the luncheon. Participants should bring their own fishing rods and bait. A parent or guardian should be present to assist their children with a fun day of fishing.

May 31: Memorial Day Event

The annual Memorial Day service in Ocean Pines will return to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial on Monday, May 31, beginning at 11 a.m. The ceremony this year will feature Salisbury Mayor Jake Day as the keynote speaker. Public parking will be available at Veterans Memorial Park on Route 589 and Cathell Road in Ocean Pines. Limited seating will be available during the event and guests are encouraged to bring chairs.

June 5: Riccio Golf Tournament

The 20th Annual Mr. and Mrs. Riccio Memorial Golf Tournament will be at noon at the Glen Riddle the weekend after Memorial Day weekend. The tournament aims to help children with profits raised. For more information, call 410-430-6633.

June 5: Church Rummage Sale

Ocean City Presbyterian Church will host a church rummage sale from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. on 13th Street.

June 5: Yard Sale

Worcester County NAACP to sponsor community yard sale from 7-11:30 a.m. at Stephen Decatur Middle School parking lot. Call 443-513-1745 or 443-944-6701 to hold your spot at $20 per space.

June 5: Fundraiser Dinner

Bethany United Methodist Church on Route 611 will be holding take-out only dinner costing of pot roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, veggie, salad, roll and dessert. Cost $15. Call orders in 410-641-2186 or email bethany21811@gmail.com

June 8: Safe Boating Course

The Ocean City Power Squadron will present a four-night comprehensive safe boating course beginning on June 8 and continuing June 10, 15 and 17. This 10-hour course includes a review and exam on the last night. There is a $20 fee for the course material. Middle and high school students can take the course, including material, for free. Registration information can be obtained by e-mailing: ocpsabc@gmail.com. The course will run from 6:00 to 8:30 each night.

June 10: Golf Tournament

The First State Detachment of the Marine Corps League is announcing its 15th Annual Frank Conlon Memorial Golf Tournament at the Ocean City Golf Club. Cost per player is $105 and includes greens fees, range balls, beverages, a continental breakfast and lunch at the afternoon awards ceremony. The format is a Captains Choice with prizes for three flights — Iwo Jima, Eagle Globe and Anchor and Semper Fi. Prizes include a winner of a hole in-one car provided by i.g. Burton of Berlin, Closest to the Pin on three par 3 holes, straightest drive and a putting green contest. Funds raised will benefit the “Semper Fi & America’s Fund” that provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support to combat wounded, critically ill and catastrophically injured members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families. Interested golfers can register by texting 410-430-7181 or by visiting www.firststatemarines.org or an sending an email to websergeant@firststatemarines.org.

June 12: World Knit Day

From 10 a.m.-noon, Worcester County Library Snow Hill branch invites the public to join for a knit in public event.

June 21: Luncheon

The Democratic Women’s Club of Worcester County’s luncheon will be from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Ocean Pines Yacht Club’s ballroom. All are welcome. The first in-person event in more than a year will include choice of three entrees and dessert, a silent auction, 50/50 raffle and more. Social distancing protocols in place. Cost is $30. Deadline for registration and payment is June 1. Reservation form is on the DWC’s Facebook page, website, www.dwcmd.org, or email, demwomensclubwc@gmail.com.