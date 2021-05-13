Worcester Prep Cum Laude Society Inducts 9 New Members

by
Worcester Prep Cum Laude Society Inducts 9 New Members

The William E. Esham, Jr. Chapter of the prestigious Cum Laude Society at Worcester Preparatory School  welcomed nine new members during a ceremony in the school’s Athletic and Performing Arts Center on April 29. The featured guest speaker was WPS math teacher Cyndee Hudson. The inductees include, from left, Seniors Ryan Brafman, Waverly Choy, C.C. Lizas and Graham McColgan, and Juniors Ayush Batra, Sydney Lamson-Reich, Marshall Mumford and Megan Waller. Not pictured was Lily Baeurle. The Cum Laude Society is a national organization founded in 1906 which honors the world’s academic excellence in secondary schools. WPS is the only school on the Eastern Shore with an established Cum Laude Chapter.