Trial Avoided After Accord Reached On White Horse Park Occupancy BERLIN – The lawsuit regarding occupancy at White Horse Park will not go to trial next week as an agreement between the parties has been reached.More than a year after the lawsuit was filed, the residents fighting the county's occupancy restrictions at White Horse Park have reached an agreement with the county and the homeowners…

Outdoor Community Space Plans Approved In Berlin BERLIN – Town officials approved a site plan for the Berlin Commons, an outdoor special event and community space, after a lengthy discussion Wednesday.A week after the proposal earned approval from the Berlin Historic District Commission, The Buzz Meadery's plan for the Berlin Commons received approval from the Berlin Planning Commission. The commission voted 4-1,…

County To Provide $100K To AGH, $200K To Cricket Center SNOW HILL – The Worcester County Commissioners this week agreed to provide a $100,000 grant to Atlantic General Hospital in the coming fiscal year.Though there was initially a motion to eliminate the hospital's grant during budget discussions this week, the commissioners voted 6-0, with Commissioner Bud Church absent, to provide Atlantic General Hospital (AGH) with…