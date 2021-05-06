Worcester Prep Names French & Spanish Honor Society Inductees

by
Worcester Prep Names French & Spanish Honor Society Inductees

On April 1, 41 Worcester Prep students were inducted to the Pablo Picasso Sociedad Honoraria Hispanica and seven students were inducted to the Societe Honoraire de Francais Chapitre Bastille at the Spanish and French Honor Society Induction Ceremonies. New inductees of the French honor society were Lorelei Campbell, Carson Cebula, Tim Hebert, Brooke Phillips, Rory Pugh, Riley Schoch and Chris Todorov.