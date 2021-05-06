Family and friends of the late Worcester County Sheriff’s Office Deputy 1st Class Brian K. Heller recently presented a check for $3,000 for the endowed scholarship in his name, which benefits Wor-Wic Community College criminal justice students from Worcester, Wicomico or Somerset counties. Pictured, from left, are Dr. Ray Hoy, president of Wor-Wic Community College; Sheriff Matt Crisafulli of the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office; Heller’s mother, Connie Widmann, and her husband, Dave Widmann; and Heller’s daughter, Laura Jorgenson and her sons Jon, 5, Everett, 18 months, and Shane, 7. The scholarship fund was created in 2004 in memory of Heller, who died in the line of duty in 2000. Submitted Photos