International Thespian Society Inductees Named At Worcester Prep

The International Thespian Society is the Educational Theatre Association’s student honorary organization to recognize high school student achievement in Theatre. Pictured with Assistant Head of School and Head of Upper School Mike Grosso, Drama/Dance Director Paulette DeRosa-Matrona and middle and upper school Music Director Christopher Buzby are inductees Grace Baeurle, Sydney Lamson-Reich, T.J. Bescak, Anders Taylor, Nick Hearne and Brooke Phillips.