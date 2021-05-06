BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity team improved to 6-2 on the season this week with a 13-6 win over Sussex Academy on the road on Monday.

After suffering a loss the Cape Henlopen back on April 24, the Mallards have responded with two straight including a 12-11 double-overtime win over Tower Hill last week and the 13-6 win over Sussex Academy on Monday, both on the road.