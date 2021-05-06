Mallards Top Sussex Academy, 13-6

by

BERLIN- Worcester Prep’s boys’ varsity team improved to 6-2 on the season this week with a 13-6 win over Sussex Academy on the road on Monday.

After suffering a loss the Cape Henlopen back on April 24, the Mallards have responded with two straight including a 12-11 double-overtime win over Tower Hill last week and the 13-6 win over Sussex Academy on Monday, both on the road.

About The Author: Shawn Soper

Alternative Text

Shawn Soper has been with The Dispatch since 2000. He began as a staff writer covering various local government beats and general stories. His current positions include managing editor and sports editor. Growing up in Baltimore before moving to Ocean City full time three decades ago, Soper graduated from Loch Raven High School in 1981 and from Towson University in 1985 with degrees in mass communications with a journalism concentration and history.