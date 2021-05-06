“We want to expand to those clients who want a professional security company … who value security for their properties, clients and customers,” said USTASC CEO and Chief of Operations Evan Avnet. Photo by Bethany Hooper

SALISBURY – After nearly a decade of operation, a Salisbury company continues to meet the demand for professional security.

Since 2012, USTASC – Tactical American Security Consulting – has provided professional security services to clients across the state. From homeowners associations and apartment complexes to hotels and cannabis dispensaries, CEO and Chief of Operations Evan Avnet said USTASC employees are trained to handle any security need.

“We are an immediate response because we are on-site for all activities,” he said. “For our clients, we are the first responders.”

Avnet launched USTASC in 2012 after a 15-year career in law enforcement. Seeing a demand for personal protection, he started out by offering firearms training to civilians. By 2014, the company had grown to become a security provider.

Today, USTASC offers security consulting, armed and unarmed security personnel, private investigations, firearms training, active shooter prevention and VIP protection. The company also provides security for special events, such as Ocean City Bike Week and the unsanctioned pop-up car rally.

“We have grown by leaps and bounds since we’ve started,” he said.

Unlike many of its competitors, Avnet said, USTASC is outfitted with seasoned, trained professionals who utilize top-of-the-line equipment.

He noted cars are equipped with GPS and Lytx dash cameras, and employees utilize body cameras and a computerized reporting system. USTASC staff also receive in-house training on firearms, community relations, diversity and liability.

“We provide a much more professional security service than a majority of our competitors,” he said.

Avnet said recent events – including Maryland’s repeal of the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights and calls to defund law enforcement agencies – have challenged local police departments and their ability to respond to criminal activity. He said USTASC fills security gaps for clients by dealing with on-site nuisance issues such as trespassing and disorderly conduct.

“We also work closely with the local police departments in accomplishing safety and security for our clients and their clients,” he said.

With 75 full- and part-time employees, Avnet said USTASC staff have decades of experience in law enforcement and security. He said the goal is to double business in the next two years.

“We want to expand to those clients who want a professional security company rather than just a warm body, who value security for their properties, clients and customers …,” he said. “Unfortunately for our clients, and society in general, they’re going to have to provide more and more for their own security rather than relying on police response.”

For more information on USTASC, visit www.ustasc.com or call 888-813-4434.